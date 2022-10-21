Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,871 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 53.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

