Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,175 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $123.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

