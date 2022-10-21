Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 9,319 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

NYSE BK opened at $38.42 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

