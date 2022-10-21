TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TA. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.69.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Down 0.8 %

TransAlta stock opened at C$11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.52.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -14.69%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.