TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNW. CSFB upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of RNW opened at C$13.17 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$12.26 and a 52-week high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

