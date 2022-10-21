TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday.

TransAlta stock opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.28.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.69%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

