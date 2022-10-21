Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.79.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

