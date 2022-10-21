Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

