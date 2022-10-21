Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips
In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ConocoPhillips Stock Performance
Shares of COP opened at $121.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.91.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.