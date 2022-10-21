Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

Shares of COP opened at $121.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.