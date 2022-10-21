Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

