Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $54,000 Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWKN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawkins Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $838.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $246.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Hawkins Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.