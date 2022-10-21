Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $355,000.

IJK opened at $64.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

