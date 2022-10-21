Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $238.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $253.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $10,444,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

