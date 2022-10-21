Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.55-$9.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.55-9.63 EPS.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of TSCO traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.53. 2,504,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,541. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
