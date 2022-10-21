TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.40. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,665 shares of company stock worth $114,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Further Reading

