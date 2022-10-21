TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a maintains rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.27.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of TPIC opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $351.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. TPI Composites has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $35.67.

Insider Activity at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 321,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 421,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 207.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 285,538 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 521.6% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Articles

