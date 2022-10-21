TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TPG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.79.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

TPG Announces Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.