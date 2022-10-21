Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.23

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 54593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Further Reading

