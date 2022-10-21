Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.5 %

TOL opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

