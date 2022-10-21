thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.20) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.90) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of TKA stock opened at €5.29 ($5.40) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.37. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($27.56).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

