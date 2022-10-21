The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Down 0.9%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,165% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.