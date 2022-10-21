The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.28.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,204,398 shares of company stock worth $39,650,954 over the last three months. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vertex by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vertex by 52.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

