The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTOGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTO opened at $28.34 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.