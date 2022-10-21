The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTO opened at $28.34 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

