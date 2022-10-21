The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Sells $284,779.11 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 292,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

