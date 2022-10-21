The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Sells $284,779.11 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSGGet Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 292,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

