Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 2,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 25,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.
Tgs Asa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tgs Asa (TGSGY)
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.