Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 2,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 25,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

