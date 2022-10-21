Tether Gold 1-Day Volume Hits $248,906.00 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $1,622.48 or 0.08541418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $78.61 million and $248,906.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.38 or 0.27512012 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010745 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

