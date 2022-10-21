Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $383.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $333.33 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.65.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $207.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.10 and a 200-day moving average of $269.98. Tesla has a 1-year low of $202.00 and a 1-year high of $414.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $644.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Tesla by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tesla by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Tesla by 10.0% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Tesla by 15.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

