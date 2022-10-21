Tenset Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178.11 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005078 BTC on major exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $178.11 million and approximately $36,156.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,180,370 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

