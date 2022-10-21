Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 billion-$5.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.88-$6.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

