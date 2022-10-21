Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 billion-$5.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.88-$6.42 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.69.
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37.
In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
