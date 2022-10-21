Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of THC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,210. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $92.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

