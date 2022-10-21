Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.816-$5.016 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.88-$6.42 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. 1,584,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.69.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $22,595,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

