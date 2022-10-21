Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Temenos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 58 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Temenos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.90.

Temenos Stock Down 0.2 %

TMSNY stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. Temenos has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $168.58.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

