Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to Neutral

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 58 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of CHF 118.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 90 to CHF 80 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $53.02 on Monday. Temenos has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $168.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.