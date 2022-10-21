TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.15.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at C$27.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$26.30 and a 52-week high of C$34.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49.

TELUS Announces Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 97.73%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.