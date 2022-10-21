Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.59

Shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.59 and last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 32525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TTNDY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Techtronic Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Techtronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47.
Techtronic Industries Cuts Dividend
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.
Featured Stories
