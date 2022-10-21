TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a C$65.00 price target (down from C$67.00) on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.53.

TC Energy stock opened at C$57.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$54.60 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.84.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,579.48. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,579.48. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $363,444.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

