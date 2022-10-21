T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 634.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

