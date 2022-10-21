Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.40.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after buying an additional 146,801 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 91,960 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

