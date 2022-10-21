Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Guggenheim

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.27. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at $54,078,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

