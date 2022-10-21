Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.12.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,078,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sunrun by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

