Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 9.5%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.97. 163,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,134,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after acquiring an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 849,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,803,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

