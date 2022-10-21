Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.25. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

