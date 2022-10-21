Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $160.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.38.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $120.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $119.85 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,116,000 after acquiring an additional 137,594 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

