Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $540,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.23. 64,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,089. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.74.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $143,804,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.