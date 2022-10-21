Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New $392,000 Investment in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.0% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 437,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at $735,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at $4,378,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

LEGN traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,084. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of -0.39. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legend Biotech Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

