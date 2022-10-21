Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.37% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 182,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SHYD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $25.29.

