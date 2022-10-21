Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,901,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 453,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 248,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FCAL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

(Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.