Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 99.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 56,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 71.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Up 0.1 %

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. 19,071 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

