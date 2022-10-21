STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $70.73 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $70.73 million and $2.65 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,120.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00057307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00048609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005183 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04060406 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,848,528.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

