STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $9,011,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.98. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

